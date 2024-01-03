Clemson tailback Will Shipley entering NFL draft

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson tailback Will Shipley is giving up his college eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Shipley announced his decision on social media Wednesday night. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior from Weddington, North Carolina, in 2022 became the only player selected to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team as a runner, an all-purpose player and a specialist. Shipley finished his Clemson career with 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 85 career receptions and two receiving touchdowns. Shipley ran for 827 yards and five touchdowns this season as Clemson won its final five games to finish 9-4.

