Austin Ekeler weighs future after disappointing season for Chargers with free agency on horizon

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Hardly anyone knew about Austin Ekeler when he made the Los Angeles Chargers' roster as an undrafted rookie in 2017. As the running back approaches what could be his final game in powder blue, Ekeler has been a fan favorite among Chargers fans — even during a frustrating season. Ekeler has reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the third straight year and fourth time in five seasons, but it has also been his most challenging season. He led the league with 18 touchdowns from scrimmage last season, but has only six going into Sunday's finale against Kansas City. After becoming the fifth running back in NFL history to have at least 100 catches in a season in 2022, Ekeler has 44 this season.

