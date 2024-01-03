Diggs' drop in production is a concern in Buffalo, though offset by the Bills' winning record

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills insist it's very important to get receiver Stefon Diggs more involved in the offense. What's also notable is how Diggs' drop in production has coincided with Buffalo winning four straight games and five of six to climb back into playoff contention. Diggs is still regarded as Buffalo's top playmaker. But his role has diminished because of an improved running attack and Allen finding open receivers when opposing defenses key on Diggs. Buffalo is 10-6 and closes its season at division rival Miami on Sunday night with the AFC East title — and potentially the Bills' playoff hopes — hanging in the balance.

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports