Broncos' playoff drought now at 8 years, but they have a shot at first winning season since '16

By Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

 
Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos won't be ending their playoff drought this season, but they do have a chance at snapping two other embarrassing skids in their finale in Las Vegas this weekend. They've lost seven straight games to the Raiders. They'd love to snap that skid just as they did a long losing streak to the Chiefs earlier this season and their first sweep of the Chargers in a long time. More importantly, a win would give the Broncos a 9-8 record. That would represent their first winning season since 2016.

Arnie Stapleton

