Saquon Barkley will have little bargaining power if the Giants franchise him again

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:31 p.m.

 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While Saquon Barkley has long said he wants to be with the New York Giants for his whole career, there is a chance he will be playing his final game with the franchise on Sunday when its plays host to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are 5-11 and will miss the playoffs. Barkley has played this season under a one-year contract that he signed in July after the team franchised him. If the team does not franchise him again or if it fails to reach a new contract agreement, the 26-year-old Barkley will become a free agent in March.

