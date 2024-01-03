South Korean reliever Woo-Suk Go and San Diego Padres agree to $4.5 million, 2-year deal

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — South Korean reliever Woo-Suk Go and the San Diego Padres agreed to a $4.5 million, two-year contract that includes a 2026 mutual option plus bonus and escalator provisions that could make it worth $9.4 million over three seasons. The right-hander was 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 saves in 44 appearances last year for the Korean Baseball Organization champion LG Twins. Go and new Padres teammate Ha-Seong Kim were both on South Korea's World Baseball Classic roster last year. Go was 19-26 with a 3.18 ERA and 139 saves in seven seasons with LG. He led the KBO with 42 saves in 2022.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports