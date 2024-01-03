Returning after 1-game suspension, Jaire Alexander says he wants to remain with Packers

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:19 p.m.

 
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jaire Alexander said Wednesday he's "very grateful" to be part of the Green Bay Packers and he won't repeat the conduct that led the team to suspend him for one game. The 26-year-old cornerback also said he wants to remain with the Packers beyond this season. Alexander was hopeful the conversations he had with team officials in the wake of the suspension should improve that relationship. Alexander has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past two months but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Steve Megargee

