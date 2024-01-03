Gurriel would give up $18 million in Diamondbacks deal if he opts out after 2025 season

PHOENIX — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season. His deal, announced Dec. 22, includes a team option for 2027 that could make the agreement worth $51 million over four years. The All-Star outfielder gets $10 million this year, $14 million in 2025 and $13 million in 2026. The Diamondbacks' 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout.

