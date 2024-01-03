Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner says he intends on playing past the 2023 season

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:39 p.m.

 
RENTON, Wash. — No matter whether the Seattle Seahawks season ends on Sunday or not, linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn't plan on it being his last game. The 33-year-old, six-time first-team All-Pro selection said he has every intention of playing next season, which would be his 13th in the league. The Seahawks will close the regular season in Arizona needing a win over the Cardinals and a Green Bay loss at home to Chicago to make the postseason. Wagner will be in the middle of Seattle's defense on Sunday as he has for nearly every snap of this season in his return to the Seahawks. Wagner will go into the finale with 168 total tackles and 3½ sacks.

Tim Booth

