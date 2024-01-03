Candelario gets $3 million signing bonus as part of $45 million, 3-year contract with Reds

CINCINNATI — Third baseman Jeimer Candelario gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of his $45 million, three-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, a deal that includes a 2027 team option and could be worth $60 million over four seasons. Candelario has salaries of $12 million this year, $15 million in 2025 and $12 million in 2026, and the Reds have an $18 million option for 2027 with a $3 million buyout. As part of the agreement announced Dec. 12, Candelario will donate 1% of his salary each season to the team charity.

