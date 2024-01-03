Injured Washington RB Dillon Johnson expected to play in title game against Michigan, DeBoer says

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:50 p.m.

 
SEATTLE — Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said he expects injured running back Dillon Johnson to play in the College Football Playoff championship game against Michigan in Houston on Monday. Johnson aggravated an injury to his right foot during Washington's final possession in a 37-31 win over Texas in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. Johnson transferred from Mississippi State after last season. He has been battling a foot problem for two months. Johnson has run for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns and has excelled in pass-protection for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Associated Press

