Rams will sit Stafford, Kupp, Donald, Kyren in regular-season finale vs 49ers to rest for playoffs

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:31 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:28 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and linebacker Ernest Jones will not start in the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams' regular-season finale at San Francisco, coach Sean McVay says. Carson Wentz will make his Rams debut when they visit the top-seeded 49ers on Sunday. The Rams have clinched a playoff spot, and earning a slightly higher seed clearly means little to McVay with most of the NFC playoff picture still in flux behind top-seeded San Francisco. Stafford is sixth in the NFL with 3,965 yards passing and Williams is the NFL's second-leading rusher.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Greg Beacham

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  