Rams will sit Stafford, Kupp, Donald, Kyren in regular-season finale vs 49ers to rest for playoffs

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and linebacker Ernest Jones will not start in the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams' regular-season finale at San Francisco, coach Sean McVay says. Carson Wentz will make his Rams debut when they visit the top-seeded 49ers on Sunday. The Rams have clinched a playoff spot, and earning a slightly higher seed clearly means little to McVay with most of the NFC playoff picture still in flux behind top-seeded San Francisco. Stafford is sixth in the NFL with 3,965 yards passing and Williams is the NFL's second-leading rusher.

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports