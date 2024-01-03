Colombia's Barranquilla removed as host of 2027 Pan American Games

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Colombian city of Barranquilla was stripped on Wednesday of its rights to host the next edition of the Pan American Games in 2027. Panam Sports, the executive body that organizes the largest multi-sports event in the Americas, said in a statement it made the decision after the city failed once more to comply with its contractual obligations. The latest edition of the Pan American Games was held in Santiago, Chile, between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5. During the competitions in the Chilean capital, Panam Sports gave Colombia a new deadline to comply with contractual obligations until January, but these were not met.

