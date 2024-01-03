Lukaku and Dybala score as Roma beats Cremonese 2-1 to set up Italian Cup derby with Lazio

ROME — Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala each scored and Roma came back from a goal down to beat Cremonese 2-1 and set up a derby with Lazio in the Italian Cup quarterfinals. The Serie B team had eliminated Roma in the quarterfinals last season and it looked like it might be a repeat when Frank Tsadjout put Cremonese ahead late in the first half. But Dybala came on after halftime and set up Lukaku's score before converting a penalty five minutes from time. Charles De Ketelaere scored two goals and set up another to lead Atalanta to a 3-1 win over Sassuolo and a quarterfinal matchup with AC Milan.

