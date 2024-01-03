Utah Capitol one of several statehouses to receive 'hoax' bomb threat

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:05 p.m.

 
The Utah Capitol was among several statehouses to receive a bomb threat Monday, which the FBI believes were hoaxes.

The Utah Capitol was among several statehouses to receive a bomb threat Monday, which the FBI believes were hoaxes. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was among several states to receive bomb threats against its state capitols on Wednesday, which are believed to be hoaxes.

Security threats in at least half a dozen state capitols prompted evacuations in several states, according to the Washington Post. Threats were reported in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana and Wisconsin.

Several people received emails Wednesday claiming explosives had been placed in capitol buildings, according to the Post.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden confirmed the Utah Capitol received a similar threatening email, but officials were made aware it was likely a hoax before the email.

"We checked to make sure that there was no validity to the threat, but did not make any evacuations or anything like that," he said. "They did not find it to be a credible threat."

The FBI said it's aware of what it called "hoax" bomb threats in state capitols around the country, according to the Washington Post.

"The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," the bureau said in a statement. "While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."

Bridger Beal-Cvetko covers Utah politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news for KSL.com. He is a graduate of Utah Valley University.

