Mbappé scores again as Paris Saint-Germain beats Toulouse 2-0 to win Champions Trophy

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:08 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Kylian Mbappé and Lee Kang-in both scored as French league champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Toulouse 2-0 to win the Champions Trophy. Lee put PSG ahead in the third minute and PSG made it 2-0 in the 44th when Mbappé beat 18-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes from near the penalty spot. The Champions Trophy has been held abroad in recent years as a pre-season curtain raiser. This year's edition was scheduled to be held in Bangkok in August but was switched when the local organizer backed out. The French league then decided to hold the match on home soil at PSG's stadium in Paris.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  