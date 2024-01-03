Steichen's new direction puts Colts on the cusp of the AFC playoffs in his 1st season as coach

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen in February to turn things around after missing the playoffs two straight years. It didn't take him long to shake things up. He hired a new staff, installed a different offense and worked on getting his rookie quarterback up to speed and his veteran backup ready to compete. But the first-year head coach never believed the Colts were in rebuilding mode. And now, nearly a full year later, Steichen has the surprising Colts one win away from ending their playoff drought.

Related topics NFL National Sports