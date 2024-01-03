Death at Salt Lake homeless storage facility being treated as homicide investigation

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:10 p.m.

 
Two Salt Lake City police SUVs parked at a homicide scene of a downtown storage business, 502 W. 300 South, where a deceased person was found Wednesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Two Salt Lake City police SUVs parked at a homicide scene of a downtown storage business, 502 W. 300 South, where a deceased person was found Wednesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

SALT LAKE CITY — A deceased person found inside a downtown storage shed is being treated as a homicide investigation.

About 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Salt Lake City police were called to a report of an "unresponsive" person inside of A Place for Your Stuff, 502 W. 300 South, which is also commonly referred to as the "TSP" or Temporary Storage Place, a small building that offers free storage for people experiencing homelessness.

"Officers arrived and immediately discovered the person was dead. Because of the circumstances surrounding the situation, the on-duty watch commander requested help from detectives assigned to the homicide squad," Salt Lake City police stated.

Two Salt Lake City police officers stand outside of a downtown storage business, 502 W. 300 South, where a deceased person was found Wednesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Two Salt Lake City police officers stand outside of a downtown storage business, 502 W. 300 South, where a deceased person was found Wednesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were immediately released, including whether the victim is a man or woman, whether the victim had any visible injuries or why police are treating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

Pat Reavy is a longtime police and courts reporter. He joined the KSL.com team in 2021, after many years of reporting at the Deseret News and KSL NewsRadio before that.

