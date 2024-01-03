Capitals' Max Pacioretty plays his 1st game since re-tearing his right Achilles tendon

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:45 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:55 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — Max Pacioretty is back. Pacioretty played for the Washington Capitals against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. It's his first game in nearly a year since re-tearing his right Achilles tendon. The 35-year-old and the team have taken things slowly after concerns he rushed back last January to play for Carolina. The Hurricanes not coincidentally are Washington's next opponent on Friday. Pacioretty recently acknowledged he had a game circled for when he'd like to make his season debut.

