National Treasure, Master of the Seas among invitees to Pegasus day at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Preakness winner National Treasure and Breeders' Cup Mile winner Master of the Seas were among the top invitees announced Wednesday for this month's Pegasus World Cup races at Gulfstream Park. The Pegasus card is Jan. 27, featuring the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf and the $500,000 Pegasus Filly and Mare Turf. National Treasure narrowly won the Preakness last May and finished 2023 by placing second in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. Others invited to the $3 million race include Cigar Mile winner Hoist the Gold, Harlan's Holiday winner O'Connor and Pennsylvania Derby winner and Jim Dandy runner-up Saudi Crown.

