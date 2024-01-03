National Treasure, Master of the Seas among invitees to Pegasus day at Gulfstream Park

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Preakness winner National Treasure and Breeders' Cup Mile winner Master of the Seas were among the top invitees announced Wednesday for this month's Pegasus World Cup races at Gulfstream Park. The Pegasus card is Jan. 27, featuring the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf and the $500,000 Pegasus Filly and Mare Turf. National Treasure narrowly won the Preakness last May and finished 2023 by placing second in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. Others invited to the $3 million race include Cigar Mile winner Hoist the Gold, Harlan's Holiday winner O'Connor and Pennsylvania Derby winner and Jim Dandy runner-up Saudi Crown.

Most recent Racing stories

Related topics

RacingNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  