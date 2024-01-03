Mike Shildt's Padres coaching staff won't have traditional bench coach

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:14 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — New San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt won't have a traditional bench coach on his staff but will utilize the input of several coaches during games. The staff includes new hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, who spent the previous six seasons as assistant hitting coach for the Cleveland Guardians. Pitching coach Ruben Niebla returns for his third season. Newcomer Ryan Barba has the title of major league field coordinator and will perform many of the functions of a traditional bench coach.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  