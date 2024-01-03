Mike Shildt's Padres coaching staff won't have traditional bench coach

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — New San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt won't have a traditional bench coach on his staff but will utilize the input of several coaches during games. The staff includes new hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, who spent the previous six seasons as assistant hitting coach for the Cleveland Guardians. Pitching coach Ruben Niebla returns for his third season. Newcomer Ryan Barba has the title of major league field coordinator and will perform many of the functions of a traditional bench coach.

