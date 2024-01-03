Locals in the NFL: Huntley gets starting nod in Baltimore, Wilson not so much in New York

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — Tyler Huntley is taking his perfect passer rating to the No. 1 spot on the Baltimore Ravens' QB depth chart.

The Ravens announced that MVP-caliber quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit for the regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

With the No. 1 seed in the AFC already clinched, the Ravens (13-3) are giving Jackson some time off and turning to his reliable backup who completed his only pass for a 19-yard touchdown during a 56-19 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

With the throw, Huntley matched Jackson's perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 in Week 17, a fitting conclusion to the mobile backup who is 3-5 in eight previous starts but has been effective in limited relief action in 2023.

"I believe Snoop can get the job done," said Jackson, who could be off for as long as 19 days before the divisional round Jan. 20-21. "We've got guys who can go out there and ball out. I've got all the faith in my my team."

Huntley has completed 6-of-9 passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns this season, while adding 15 rushing yards on seven attempts for the AFC-leading Ravens. Josh Johnson will be the primary backup to Huntley, and Harbaugh said that Malik Cunningham will serve as the team's third-string "emergency" quarterback while also seeing a role on special teams and at wide receiver.

"Whatever we decide he can do," Harbaugh said. "He'll be a factor."

Plenty of teams opted out of several key starters for Week 18. Patrick Mahomes won't play for Kansas City, which already clinched the AFC West, and the Browns are resting quarterback Joe Flacco and several other key starters.

Former Utah State standout Jordan Love was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in Green Bay's 33-10 win over Minnesota last week.

Love and the Packers (6-6) can lock up a playoff berth Sunday with a win over division rival Chicago.

But across the league, quarterback news wasn't as kind to other former Utah high school and college football standouts.

New York head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the Jets' regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.

Siemian will make his third consecutive start in relief of Zach Wilson, who hasn't cleared concussion protocol since the Jets' Week 15 loss to Miami.

As far as Wilson's future with the franchise, Saleh was noncommittal about the former BYU standout who reportedly signed a four-year, $35.1 million rookie deal after being drafted second overall in 2021.

Several reports have penned the Corner Canyon product's future with the franchise in peril as future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers committed to the 2024 season following recovery from an Achilles' tendon injury just four snaps into 2023.

"We'll see," Saleh said when asked about Wilson's future. "It's all things that we're gonna have to talk about once the season is over; but whether it's here or somewhere else, I believe he's gonna have a helluva a career."

Robert Saleh sums up Zach Wilson's season: "Thought he battled. He's a fighter...I think he's going to have a long career in this league."



Elsewhere in the league, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Nick Mullens will be back at starting quarterback Sunday against Detroit, replacing former BYU signal caller Jaren Hall.

In three games of his rookie season, Hall has completed 13-of-20 passes for 168 yards and an interception. The Maple Mountain High product also ran for 14 yards on seven carries with two fumbles and four sacks taken, and hasn't finished either of his two starts — once due to injury, and another after being benched at halftime of last week's 33-10 loss to the Packers that significantly reduced the 7-9 Vikings' chances at the final NFC Wild Card berth.

"I think it's really important that we don't spend a finite amount of time talking about scenarios and all those things," O'Connell said Wednesday. "We're very much aware that the only thing that matters is us finding a way to win a football game. From there, we'll figure out what that looks like. But to me, it's not just about 2023; it's about much more than that.

"Are we going to understand the moment, put together a great week of preparation, and then have that show up on the field Sunday? That's what I care about, and ultimately whatever comes from that and the results of 2-3 other games will give us an opportunity. It all starts with us handling our business this week."

