Vikings will start Nick Mullens at QB for finale vs. Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in their final regular-season game at Detroit with their bid for the playoffs nearly exhausted by persistent problems at the vital position. Mullens replaced rookie Jaren Hall after halftime in last week's loss to Green Bay. That was the fifth quarterback switch in nine games for the Vikings. The carousel started spinning with the torn Achilles tendon for Kirk Cousins. The Vikings need a win and three other NFC games to go their way for their long shot to make the playoffs.

