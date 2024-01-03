Houston set to host its 1st CFP title game, could see it return after new contracts are signed

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — As Houston prepares to host the College Football Playoff title game for the first time when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington on Monday night, CFP executive director Bill Hancock believes the city will factor into future playoff games when the new contract is signed. Though the playoffs will expand from four teams to 12 next season, the next two seasons' sites already have been chosen under the previous contract. After that, other bowls could be chosen to host quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games, but Hancock said they haven't done much work on that yet.

College National Sports