Houston set to host its 1st CFP title game, could see it return after new contracts are signed

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:53 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — As Houston prepares to host the College Football Playoff title game for the first time when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington on Monday night, CFP executive director Bill Hancock believes the city will factor into future playoff games when the new contract is signed. Though the playoffs will expand from four teams to 12 next season, the next two seasons' sites already have been chosen under the previous contract. After that, other bowls could be chosen to host quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games, but Hancock said they haven't done much work on that yet.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Kristie Rieken

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  