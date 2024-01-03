Madrid edges Mallorca 1-0 and Girona beats Atletico 4-3 to stay at the top at halfway point in Spain

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:52 p.m.

 
MADRID — Real Madrid and Girona have extended their impressive runs to reach the halfway point of the Spanish league season at the top of the standings. Both teams won Wednesday to reach 48 points after 19 games. Madrid edged Mallorca 1-0 at home with a late goal by Antonio Rüdiger in a match that marked the return of Vinícius Júnior from injury. Girona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-3 with a winner by Iván Martín in stoppage time. Álvaro Morata scored a hat trick for Atletico.

