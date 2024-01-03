Jeremy Best pleads not guilty to 3 counts of first-degree murder in Idaho

Jeremy Best, who was indicted for the killings of Kali Randall, her unborn child, and 10-month-old Zeke Best, appeared over Zoom for his district court arraignment Wednesday. (Bonneville County Jail)

VICTOR, Idaho — Jeremy Best appeared calm and composed during a virtual court hearing Wednesday.

During the hearing, the 48-year-old pleaded not guilty in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. via Zoom to three counts of first-degree murder and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

Best was joined in the hearing by his defense attorney Jim Archibald, a potential second defense attorney John Malek, and Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith.

Best briefly answered a few questions from the judge during the hearing, but was otherwise silent. His demeanor was significantly calmer, than during his last hearing on Dec. 4, when he appeared physically and emotionally agitated and made several verbal outbursts.

Best was indicted by a grand jury in Teton County on Dec. 18. On Dec. 27, after a mental evaluation, he was found competent to stand trial.

Best is accused of killing his wife Kali Randall, their unborn baby, and their son, 10-month-old Zeke Best.

Count one of the indictment states Best killed Kali Randall by "shooting her with a firearm and causing her death."

Count two states Best killed Randall's unborn baby by shooting Randall and causing her death, "thereby causing the fetus' death."

Count three states Best killed 10-month-old Zeke Best by "inflicting an injury on Zeke Gregory Best's neck using a knife and thereby causing his death."

Kali Randall and Zeke Best are seen in an undated photo. Jeremy Best has been charged and pleaded not guilty in their deaths. (Photo: Meg Fischer)

Besides the plea, the rest of the hearing centered on scheduling. Watkins set the next court hearing as a status conference for March 14 at 1 p.m.

On Nov. 30, Best was seen naked in Swan Valley General store around noon, about 30 minutes from Victor. Police were called, and he was taken in an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was discharged that same afternoon.

The next day, Kali Randall and her unborn baby were found dead in Victor at the Best home. An Amber Alert was then issued for 10-month-old Zeke Best, who police believed had been taken by Jeremy.

On Dec 2, Best was found in a sleeping bag on the side of the road in Bonneville County by a group of hunters and arrested. Zeke was found dead nearby.

