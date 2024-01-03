Lucas Giolito and Red Sox finalize $38.5M, 2-year deal that could be worth up to $58M over 3 years

BOSTON — Lucas Giolito and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $38.5 million, two-year contract, a deal that allows the 29-year-old right-hander to earn up to $58 million over three seasons. Giolito gets $18 million this year and has a $19 million player option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. If he exercises the 2025 option, the Red Sox have a $14 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. If Giolito pitches 140 or more innings in 2025, the 2026 option would become a $19 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout.

