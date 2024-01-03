Have You Seen This? Windshield saves kitten from hawk attack

A kitten faces a close call as a hawk attacks from just a few feet away. Luckily for the kitten, and the person filming, a windshield stops the bird. ( Gabriel M via YouTube)

PARKING LOT — This short video that received over a million views since it was posted a week ago shows a very close call for a small kitten.

It captures the view from the driver's seat as a hawk prepares for attack and launches itself at a kitten before he surprisingly (to the hawk) collides into a windshield. It's entertaining to watch, as the bird is perplexed about why the kitten is so close but out of reach on the other side of the windshield.

The kitten does appear to be scared of the hawk, but it does not immediately jump out of the way as would be expected from a more aware cat. It slowly makes its way down under the dashboard and out of the hawk's view, almost wanting to watch the amazing bird while it's there.

Watching a hawk hunt its prey at such close distance is really quite amazing — especially when I as the viewer know that the kitten is safe, which is not the case when watching the Discovery Channel.

The video shows the hawk flying away after four failed attempts to get past the windshield, but the video description says the hawk continued following as the vehicle left, still intent on getting the kitten.

Gabriel M, who posted the video, said it was taken from inside his car in a McDonald's parking lot in Los Angeles.

