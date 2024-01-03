Reactions from the Professional Women's Hockey League's inaugural game at Toronto

TORONTO — The six-team Professional Women's Hockey League launched its inaugural 72-game season with New York playing Toronto in the opener. Co-league founder and former tennis star Billie Jean King addressed both teams in the locker room before the game. King left the players speechless. Players expressed optimism in believing the league will have a lasting impact after previous iterations failed. Coaches for both teams were inspired by the setting and the significance of a league that will feature a majority of the world's top players.

