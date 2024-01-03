Arizona Cardinals veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries out with torn ACL in left knee

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:14 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has a torn ACL in his left knee, ending his season with one game remaining. Coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement on Wednesday and said the 2021 Pro Bowl selection will be placed on injured reserve. Humphries was hurt on Sunday in the Cardinals' 35-31 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year-old Humphries has been a mainstay for the Cardinals on the offensive line since he was selected in the first round out of Florida in the 2015 draft.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  