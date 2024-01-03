Arizona Cardinals veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries out with torn ACL in left knee

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has a torn ACL in his left knee, ending his season with one game remaining. Coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement on Wednesday and said the 2021 Pro Bowl selection will be placed on injured reserve. Humphries was hurt on Sunday in the Cardinals' 35-31 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year-old Humphries has been a mainstay for the Cardinals on the offensive line since he was selected in the first round out of Florida in the 2015 draft.

