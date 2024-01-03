Mets' Ronny Mauricio likely to miss most or all of 2024 following knee surgery to repair right ACL

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:55 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — New York Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio will miss most or all of the 2024 season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The Mets said the typical return to play from the surgery is eight-to-12 months. The 22-year-old Mauricio, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League on Dec. 10. Mauricio hit .248 with two homers, nine RBIs, seven steals and a .643 OPS for the Mets in September.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  