Gil de Ferran's family praises the late racer for taking care of his son in dying moments

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Gil de Ferran was lauded by his daughter as a "deep and pensive man and unafraid to discuss death" in a moving tribute to the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner. Anna de Ferran also praised her father, who died last Friday of a heart attack at age 56, for taking care of her brother, Luke, during his medical crisis. De Ferran was racing with his son at a private race track in Opa-Locka, Florida. The Brazilian felt unwell, pulled over and suffered the fatal heart attack. De Ferran was a two-time open-wheel champion who won the Indy 500 driving for Roger Penske and the iconic Marlboro sponsorship.

×

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics National Sports