Gil de Ferran's family praises the late racer for taking care of his son in dying moments

By Jenna Fryer, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:51 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Gil de Ferran was lauded by his daughter as a "deep and pensive man and unafraid to discuss death" in a moving tribute to the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner. Anna de Ferran also praised her father, who died last Friday of a heart attack at age 56, for taking care of her brother, Luke, during his medical crisis. De Ferran was racing with his son at a private race track in Opa-Locka, Florida. The Brazilian felt unwell, pulled over and suffered the fatal heart attack. De Ferran was a two-time open-wheel champion who won the Indy 500 driving for Roger Penske and the iconic Marlboro sponsorship.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
Jenna Fryer

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  