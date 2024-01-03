Injured South Carolina 6-foot-5 signee Adhel Tac to join Gamecocks for spring semester

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:18 a.m.

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina 6-foot-5 signee Adhel Tac is joining the Gamecocks for the spring semester to continue her rehab from a knee injury that ended her high school season. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley announced Tac's addition on Wednesday. Tac is ranked as the No. 26 overall college prospect. It's the second straight year Staley has added a signee at midseason. Chloe Kitts played sparingly a season ago but has started all 12 games for the undefeated, No. 1 Gamecocks this year. South Carolina opens Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Thursday night.

