Commanders are sticking with Sam Howell at quarterback against the Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. — Sam Howell is expected to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders in their season finale Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Ron Rivera announced after practice Wednesday that the team is sticking with Howell. Howell leads the NFL with 19 interceptions and has been sacked a league-high 61 times. Jacoby Brissett was selected as the starter last week before a hamstring injury sidelined him. Dallas can clinch the NFC East simply by beating the 4-12 Commanders, who have lost seven in a row. The Cowboys are 13 1/2-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

