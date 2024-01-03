LSU coach Brian Kelly is overhauling his defensive staff

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Brian Kelly has fired defensive coordinator Matt House and three other defensive assistants. Kelly says he informed House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey that they would not be retained for the 2024 season. The announcement came two days after LSU closed out a 10-3 2023 campaign with a 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. LSU's defense allowed 416.6 yards per game, which ranked 105th out of 130 teams in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports