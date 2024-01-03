LSU coach Brian Kelly is overhauling his defensive staff

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:51 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Brian Kelly has fired defensive coordinator Matt House and three other defensive assistants. Kelly says he informed House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey that they would not be retained for the 2024 season. The announcement came two days after LSU closed out a 10-3 2023 campaign with a 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. LSU's defense allowed 416.6 yards per game, which ranked 105th out of 130 teams in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  