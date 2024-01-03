Courtney R. White named interim president of Utah Tech University

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Wednesday that Courtney R. White will be Tech University's interim president starting on Friday, after the former president steps down. (Utah Tech University)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Tech University will have a new interim president after its current president, Richard "Biff" Williams, announced his resignation a few weeks ago.

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Wednesday that Courtney R. White was named as the interim president.

"Utah Tech University has made an incredible impact on our students and community over the last decade. ... I'm excited to work with our dedicated faculty, staff, alumni and community members as we continue to prepare our students for success," White said.

White has been advising the president in a leadership role at Utah Tech University already as the associate vice president of executive affairs/chief of staff and secretary to the Board of Trustees.

He has also been an adjunct faculty member at Southern Utah University with its Master of Public Administration program since 2014 and previously worked in external relations positions with the University of Oregon and the Utah Education Association.

Amanda Covington, Utah Board of Higher Education chairwoman, said the board is pleased to select White as interim president.

"White has considerable experience within higher education, and we are confident he will successfully lead Utah Tech during this transition. We look forward to working with him in this capacity," she said.

The board will begin searching for a new president, starting with appointing a search committee, in the next few weeks.

