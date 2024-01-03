Bernie Williams to make New York Philharmonic debut on April 24 with Gustavo Dudamel

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:16 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Former New York Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams will make his New York Philharmonic debut on April 24 when future music director Gustavo Dudamel leads the orchestra's spring gala at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. Common, a rapper whose actual name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, will also make his philharmonic debut in a program with soprano Hera Hyesang Park. The philharmonic will perform alongside high school musicians chosen in auditions. The 55-year-old Williams was a five-time All-Star while playing for the Yankees from 1991 to 2006. He released a pair of guitar recordings, in 2003 and 2009.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  