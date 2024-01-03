DoJ asks appeals court to reinstate conviction of former Fox executive and soccer marketing group

NEW YORK — The U.S. Justice Department asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the convictions of a former Fox executive and a South American sports media and marketing company in the FIFA bribery investigation. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen, who presided over the trial in Brooklyn federal court, granted a motion for an acquittal in September, citing a May decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case involving an aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hernan Lopez, the former CEO of Fox International Channels, was convicted March 9 along with the marketing company Full Play Group SA.

