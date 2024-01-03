Tar Heels change defensive coaching staff with Chizik and Cross not returning for 2024

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina is changing its defensive coaching staff after the Tar Heels stumbled badly in the second half of last season. The school announced Wednesday that defensive coordinator Gene Chizik and defensive line coach Tim Cross won't return to those roles for 2024. Head coach Mack Brown will search for a new coordinator. Senior defensive analyst Tim Monachino will replace Cross. UNC faded after a 6-0 start, allowing 30-plus points to every Bowl Subdivision opponent in the second half of the schedule. That ended with a 30-10 loss to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

