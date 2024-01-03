Grambling women set NCAA DI record for win margin with 159-18 rout of College of Biblical Studies

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State has set an NCAA Division I record for margin of victory in men's or women's basketball with a 159-18 blowout of College of Biblical Studies. The Lady Tigers' 141-point cushion on Tuesday night topped Savannah State women's 155-26 domination of Wesleyan (Georgia) in November 2018. Grambling, which plays in the historically Black Southwest Athletic Conference, led 34-0 before CBS scored its first basket with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter and led 82-10 at halftime. Arianna Mosley had 27 points to lead eight Tigers in double figures. Alyssa Lowe had eight points for College of Biblical Studies, a Division II member of the NCCAA.



