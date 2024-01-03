Founder of retirement thoroughbred farm in Kentucky announces he's handing over reins to successor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Two decades ago, Michael Blowen's love for horses spurred him into a mid-life career as founder of a retirement horse farm in Kentucky. It's a place where older thoroughbreds can spend their remaining years in dignity and security. His Old Friends farm outside Georgetown has been home to hundreds of horses — from former Kentucky Derby winners like Silver Charm and Charismatic to also-rans. Thousands of fans flock there each year to get up-close looks at the retirees. Blowen announced Wednesday he's stepping down as president of the 240-acre farm. John Nicholson, a former executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park, will take over the role Feb. 1.

Bruce Schreiner

