Luke Littler, 16, loses World Darts Championship final to end stunning run

By James Robson, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:53 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:58 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Luke Littler's history-making run at the World Darts Championship has ended after the 16-year-old sensation was beaten 7-4 in the final by Luke Humphries. The unseeded Littler would have become the youngest-ever winner of darts' biggest prize but lost an epic match at the Alexandra Palace in London. At one point the teenager had the chance to take a 5-2 lead but world No. 1 Humphries came back to win to his first world title. As runner-up Littler won 200,000 pounds ($250,000) in prize money and looks likely to contend for major titles for years to come. He made history by becoming youngest finalist.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
James Robson

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  