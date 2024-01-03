Luke Littler, 16, loses World Darts Championship final to end stunning run

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Luke Littler's history-making run at the World Darts Championship has ended after the 16-year-old sensation was beaten 7-4 in the final by Luke Humphries. The unseeded Littler would have become the youngest-ever winner of darts' biggest prize but lost an epic match at the Alexandra Palace in London. At one point the teenager had the chance to take a 5-2 lead but world No. 1 Humphries came back to win to his first world title. As runner-up Littler won 200,000 pounds ($250,000) in prize money and looks likely to contend for major titles for years to come. He made history by becoming youngest finalist.

