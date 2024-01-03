Utah Tech visits Tyson and Seattle U

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 25 points in Seattle U's 73-61 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Redhawks have gone 7-2 at home. Seattle U is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Trailblazers are 2-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Seattle U makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Utah Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Trailblazers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Aric Demings is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

