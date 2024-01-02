Perron scores twice as Red Wings win 5-3 to hand Sharks their 9th straight loss

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN JOSE, Calif. — David Perron scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period, including the winner with 1:30 left, and the Detroit Red Wings beat San Jose 5-3 to push the Sharks' losing streak to nine games. Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher also scored for Detroit. Lucas Raymond had three assists, and Michael Rasmussen added an empty-net goal with six seconds remaining. Alex Lyon stopped 24 shots. Fabian Zetterlund, Justin Bailey and Alexander Barabanov scored for the NHL-worst Sharks, who dropped 11 in a row to begin the season. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves. The Red Wings had lost three of four and 10 of 13, but they started their three-game California swing on a positive note.

