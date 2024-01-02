Martin Jones posts 2nd shutout of season, Maple Leafs snap 3-game skid with 3-0 win over LA Kings

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Martin Jones made 31 saves against his former team during his 30th career shutout, and William Nylander scored two goals. Calle Järnkrok also scored and Tyler Bertuzzi had two impressive assists for the Leafs, who began their three-game California road trip. Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for the Kings, who have lost three straight for the first time this season. Los Angeles also has lost four of five at home after getting shut out for the first time this season.

