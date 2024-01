Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks used a fast start to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3. J.T. Miller and Ian Cole also scored for Vancouver, which led 5-0 after one. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for Ottawa, and Claude Giroux had a goal and assist.

