Rozier scores 34 in return from illness, Hornets beat Kings 111-104 to snap 11-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Terry Rozier scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter after missing a game due to illness, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 111-104 to snap an 11-game losing streak. Rozier added six assists and Charlotte outscored Sacramento 36-26 in the final period, finishing the game on a 10-0 run. Miles Bridges had 27 points and P.J. Washington added 17. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 19 rebounds for his 15th straight double-double, tied for the longest streak in the NBA this season. Sabonis also committed 11 turnovers, contributing to Sacramento's season-high 21.

