Curry scores 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Magic 121-115

By Josh Dubow, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:26 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:42 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 36 points and delivered on key plays in the fourth quarter to help the Golden State Warriors snap a three-game losing streak with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. Curry scored or set up 13 straight Warriors points in a four-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter that gave Golden State its first win in three tries on a seven-game homestand. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points and Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warriors. Paolo Banchero and 27 points and 12 rebounds and Franz Wagner added 25 points for Orlando.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Josh Dubow

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  