Curry scores 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Magic 121-115

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 36 points and delivered on key plays in the fourth quarter to help the Golden State Warriors snap a three-game losing streak with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. Curry scored or set up 13 straight Warriors points in a four-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter that gave Golden State its first win in three tries on a seven-game homestand. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points and Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warriors. Paolo Banchero and 27 points and 12 rebounds and Franz Wagner added 25 points for Orlando.

×

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics NBA National Sports