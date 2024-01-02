Connor McDavid stars as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for 6th straight win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist for Edmonton, which improved to 14-3-0 in its last 17 games. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Travis Konecny and Marc Staal scored for the Flyers, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

