Connor McDavid stars as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:58 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:07 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist for Edmonton, which improved to 14-3-0 in its last 17 games. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Travis Konecny and Marc Staal scored for the Flyers, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  