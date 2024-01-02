Reinhart, Tkachuk score late; Florida Panthers win fifth straight 4-1 over the Arizona Coyotes

By Jack Magruder, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:44 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.

 
TEMPE, Ariz. — Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk scored 42 seconds apart in the third period and the Florida Panthers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves and Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight and nine of 13. Reinhart scored on a power play at 7:56 off the third period to break a 1-1 tie, and Tkachuk was credited with the goal at 8:38 when Arizona defenseman Michael Kesselring tipped the puck into the net from in front. Forsling scored an empty-net goal with 2:21 left. Alex Kerfoot scored a short-handed goal early in the third period for the Coyotes.

